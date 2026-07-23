SEB Asset Management AB Invests $4.96 Million in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,401 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,438 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $84,837,000 after buying an additional 98,092 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Twilio by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.23.

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Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $183.57 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $202.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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