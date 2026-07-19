SEB Asset Management AB Invests $59.55 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,977,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,551,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.17% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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