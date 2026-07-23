SEB Asset Management AB Invests $6.03 Million in Dollar General Corporation $DG

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore cut their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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