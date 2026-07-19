SEB Asset Management AB Invests $69.52 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 447,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,519,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $150.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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