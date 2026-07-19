SEB Asset Management AB Invests $77.73 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266,500 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $77,733,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Travelers Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $321.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $329.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

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Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $369.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $314.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.26 and a 12 month high of $370.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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