SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $10.52 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,518,000.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5%

ZTS opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoetis saw unusual options activity, with traders buying 8,095 call options, about 59% above the average daily volume, suggesting some speculative bullish interest.

Zoetis saw unusual options activity, with traders buying 8,095 call options, about 59% above the average daily volume, suggesting some speculative bullish interest. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, the Schall Law Firm, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, DJS Law Group, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, reminded investors about a July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing class action related to Zoetis securities purchased between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Article Title

Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, the Schall Law Firm, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, DJS Law Group, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, reminded investors about a July 27 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing class action related to Zoetis securities purchased between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The class-action campaign keeps attention on alleged securities-law violations, which can create legal uncertainty and pressure the stock until the case is resolved. Article Title

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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