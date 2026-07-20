SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $19.78 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,782,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 108,745 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $322.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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