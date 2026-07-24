SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,980 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,796 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $289.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $299.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $286.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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