SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $200.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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