SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,915 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised HubSpot from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $204.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.63 and a 1-year high of $568.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $3,654,114. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

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