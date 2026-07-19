SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $52.33 Million Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 483,436 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $52,332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Newmont Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE NEM opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock.

Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2.

Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2. Positive Sentiment: Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project.

Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to hold , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings.

Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from to , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor concern about softer gold prices, higher costs, and near-term earnings uncertainty.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $122.50 to $111.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here