SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $591.51 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,911,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $591,514,000. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of SEB Asset Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of AVGO opened at $396.81 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.23 and a 200 day moving average of $366.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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