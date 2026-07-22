SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $9.59 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,588,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of APO opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

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