SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $9.92 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,205 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,919,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,239 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 447,456 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,339.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,021,850. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,623,271.75. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6%

ARWR opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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