SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Badger Meter by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 62.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase kept an overweight rating on Badger Meter and only trimmed its price target slightly to $170 from $172, implying meaningful upside from current levels. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan Chase kept an rating on Badger Meter and only trimmed its price target slightly to from $172, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also reiterated an outperform rating, though it lowered its target to $162 from $169, suggesting analysts still expect recovery potential. RBC price target update

Royal Bank of Canada also reiterated an rating, though it lowered its target to from $169, suggesting analysts still expect recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Badger Meter’s Q2 results came in slightly ahead of EPS estimates, with $1.02 per share versus the $1.01 consensus. Q2 2026 results

Badger Meter’s Q2 results came in slightly ahead of EPS estimates, with versus the $1.01 consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at $220.3 million , but sales were down 6.6% year over year, and management’s outlook sounded cautious for the back half of the year. Earnings call highlights

Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at , but sales were down year over year, and management’s outlook sounded cautious for the back half of the year. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about a securities class action and an August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline , keeping legal overhang front and center for investors. Class action reminder

Multiple law firms issued reminders about a securities class action and an , keeping legal overhang front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges Badger Meter and executives concealed weakening demand and order trends, reinforcing concerns that the recent earnings decline may not be temporary. Allegations in lawsuit

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $123.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.10. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Badger Meter's revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMI

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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