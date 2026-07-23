SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,711 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Markel Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $70,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,944.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,886.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,951.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,719.41 and a 1-year high of $2,207.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MKL

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 550 shares in the company, valued at $984,054.50. The trade was a 10.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

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