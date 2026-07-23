SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 246,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock worth $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 124,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,523 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting revenue and earnings growth in SoFi’s upcoming quarterly report, and analysts have highlighted the possibility of another earnings beat if the company continues its recent momentum. Article Title

Wall Street is expecting revenue and earnings growth in SoFi’s upcoming quarterly report, and analysts have highlighted the possibility of another earnings beat if the company continues its recent momentum. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage and fintech commentary pointed to improving sentiment around smaller banks and financial companies after strong results from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, which could support SoFi’s lending and banking outlook. Article Title

Brokerage and fintech commentary pointed to improving sentiment around smaller banks and financial companies after strong results from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, which could support SoFi’s lending and banking outlook. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi remained one of the most closely watched stocks on Zacks, indicating elevated trader interest ahead of earnings, but without a clear fundamental catalyst from that attention alone. Article Title

SoFi remained one of the most closely watched stocks on Zacks, indicating elevated trader interest ahead of earnings, but without a clear fundamental catalyst from that attention alone. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is typically viewed as routine rather than a strong signal of insider concern. Article Title

Executive Kelli Keough sold nearly 11,000 shares through a prearranged 10b5-1 plan, which is typically viewed as routine rather than a strong signal of insider concern. Negative Sentiment: Muddy Waters reiterated a bearish stance, arguing SoFi’s accounting practices remain a concern and calling the stock a compelling short idea, which may keep pressure on shares. Article Title

Muddy Waters reiterated a bearish stance, arguing SoFi’s accounting practices remain a concern and calling the stock a compelling short idea, which may keep pressure on shares. Negative Sentiment: A separate comparison piece favored Dave over SoFi as the better fintech investment in 2026, reflecting ongoing competition and skepticism around SoFi’s relative growth case. Article Title

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

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