SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,142,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,115,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 371,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 154,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 137.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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