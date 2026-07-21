SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,214,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 55.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $291.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $237.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $12,953,268.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $33,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,485. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 590,544 shares of company stock worth $132,719,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Cloudflare to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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