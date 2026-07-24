SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,492,908 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $334,677,000 after acquiring an additional 230,877 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,118 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $250,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,557,281 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $265,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,536 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 219,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,706,354 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $201,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,053 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $359,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,830. This represents a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VOYA opened at $96.83 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $103.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Voya Financial's payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Voya Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.15.

View Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Further Reading

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