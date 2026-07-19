SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 427,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,033,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.27% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $345,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,187,696.40. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock worth $1,978,587 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.67. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.37, a P/E/G ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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