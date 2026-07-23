SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 13,924 Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $354.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.49 and a 1-year high of $361.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.64 and a 200-day moving average of $316.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

View Our Latest Report on BURL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $529,274.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 79,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,107.38. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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