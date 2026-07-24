SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 30,887 Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock worth $314,043,000 after purchasing an additional 184,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,453,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $188,950,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock worth $162,102,000 after buying an additional 2,087,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Henry Schein Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.64.

View Our Latest Report on HSIC

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Further Reading

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