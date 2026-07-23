Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 96,373 Amcor PLC $AMCR

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Amcor logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Amcor's payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.92 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amcor from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amcor Right Now?

Before you consider Amcor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amcor wasn't on the list.

While Amcor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines