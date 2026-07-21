SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 97,811 PTC Inc. $PTC

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,811 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $13,937,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of PTC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PTC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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