SEB Asset Management AB Takes $21.07 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,218 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $21,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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