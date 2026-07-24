SEB Asset Management AB Takes $2.82 Million Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Samsara by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 12,065 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $402,005.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 836,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,858,852. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $631,102.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,758,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,751,292.45. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock valued at $144,511,167. 35.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here