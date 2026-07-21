SEB Asset Management AB Takes $9.98 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $9,977,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,505,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 989.1% during the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 30,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.27 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm's revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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