SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,412 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $16,225,000.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its position in Amphenol by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 137,207 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,592,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $453,887,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 132,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $16,709,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here