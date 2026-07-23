SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,091 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 467.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,791 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,034,000 after acquiring an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,787 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,211,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,227,000. Finally, Cvfg LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.83 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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