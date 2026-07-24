SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,176 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $285,116,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,396,347,000 after buying an additional 368,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2,845.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,024 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $113,982,000 after buying an additional 255,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 8,229.8% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,314 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $104,609,000 after buying an additional 239,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $323.25 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $282.00 and a one year high of $486.68. The business's 50-day moving average price is $310.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.Domino's Pizza's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $365.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

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Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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