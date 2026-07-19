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SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in IBM during the first quarter, buying 262,637 shares valued at about $63.7 million.
  • IBM continues to draw mixed but generally supportive Wall Street analyst coverage, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.89.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and also raised its dividend to $1.69 per share quarterly, reflecting a 3.2% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines.

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 262,637 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $63,661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $375.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $267.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.
  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.
  • Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.
  • Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.
  • Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $212.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $263.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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