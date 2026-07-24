SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.25.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $132.74 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $153.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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