SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Get NewMarket alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $569,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $125,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $120,737,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $114,246,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 116,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $79,724,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewMarket currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on NewMarket

NewMarket Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NEU stock opened at $766.95 on Friday. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $580.03 and a 1-year high of $875.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $775.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.43.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $12.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 15.25%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NewMarket, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NewMarket wasn't on the list.

While NewMarket currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here