SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nordson by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Get Nordson alerts: Sign Up

Nordson Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $292.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.08 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average of $281.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.Nordson's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordson wasn't on the list.

While Nordson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here