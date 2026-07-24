SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,821 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.24.

View Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.3%

NOC opened at $532.14 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $479.02 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.15 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is 31.39%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here