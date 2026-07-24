SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,437 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. State Street Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,781,723,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $178,824,000 after buying an additional 4,298,009 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 676.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,208,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,739,000 after buying an additional 3,666,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $333,659,000 after buying an additional 3,421,074 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. This trade represents a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Trade Desk's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research set a $11.60 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trade Desk from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.43.

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Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report).

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