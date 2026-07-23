SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 293.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSN opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 160.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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