Sector Gamma AS Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,403 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 218,299 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises 1.8% of Sector Gamma AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.10% of Avantor worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,344,100 shares of the company's stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,443,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 518,445 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,456,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 823,572 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,200. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Dingemans purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.97. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $15.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avantor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avantor wasn't on the list.

While Avantor currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here