Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $890.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.02 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $746.86 and a 200-day moving average of $655.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $789.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here