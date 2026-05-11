Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 59,113 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $428.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here