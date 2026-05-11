Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 107 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stryker Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.49 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $284.95 and a twelve month high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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