Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 36,985 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This trade represents a 72.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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