Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,339 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 25,003 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $621,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 42.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 129.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,849,636 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $411,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,155 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in NIKE by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 12,753,317 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $812,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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More NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed its Buy rating on NIKE, which suggests at least one major analyst still sees upside potential despite the recent weakness. MarketScreener article

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed its rating on NIKE, which suggests at least one major analyst still sees upside potential despite the recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: NIKE’s management is pushing a retail reset aimed at cutting promotions, increasing full-price sales, and improving margins. Investors may view this as a potential long-term margin tailwind, but execution risk remains high. NIKE's Retail Pivot: More Full-Price Sales or Clearance Cuts?

NIKE’s management is pushing a retail reset aimed at cutting promotions, increasing full-price sales, and improving margins. Investors may view this as a potential long-term margin tailwind, but execution risk remains high. Neutral Sentiment: Another article on the same retail-pivot theme highlighted the key question for NIKE: whether the company can restore full-price selling and rebuild earnings momentum after a period of heavy discounting. Zacks article

Another article on the same retail-pivot theme highlighted the key question for NIKE: whether the company can restore full-price selling and rebuild earnings momentum after a period of heavy discounting. Negative Sentiment: A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges NIKE failed to refund tariff-related costs passed on to consumers, adding a fresh legal and reputational overhang for the company. PYMNTS article

A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges NIKE failed to refund tariff-related costs passed on to consumers, adding a fresh legal and reputational overhang for the company. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that NIKE stock fell while the broader market improved, reinforcing the view that investors remain concerned about demand, margins, and the pace of recovery. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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