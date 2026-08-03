Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 235,916 Brookfield Corporation $BN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 1,176,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 387,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,228,915,000 after buying an additional 31,543,313 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 763,376 shares of the company's stock worth $35,031,000 after buying an additional 233,997 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353,889 shares of the company's stock worth $62,149,000 after buying an additional 444,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,238,000 after acquiring an additional 913,603 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on Brookfield and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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