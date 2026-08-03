Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,621 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 198,448 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.72% of Revolve Group worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 6,932.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RVLV. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $25.12 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.84 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

See Also

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