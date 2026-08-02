Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $20.16 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,318 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,686 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.20% of OGE Energy worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14,780.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 618.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,573,621.09. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised OGE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.80.

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OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $50.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.73 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.48%. OGE Energy's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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