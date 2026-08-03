Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,119 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Vishay Precision Group worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 69,573 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VPG. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VPG

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 0.0%

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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