Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 187,845 Shares of PagerDuty $PD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Free Report) by 519.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,995 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.26% of PagerDuty worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1,219.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 419.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,402 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

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PagerDuty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $11.20 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $863.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. PagerDuty had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $120.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. Analysts expect that PagerDuty will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 28th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PD. Morgan Stanley downgraded PagerDuty from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Report on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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