Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 27,948 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,618 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,948 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.50% of Crane NXT worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Crane NXT by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 125,207 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 22.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the first quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 22.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CXT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.40.

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Crane NXT Stock Up 0.1%

CXT stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.10. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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